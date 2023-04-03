Tuttle Capital Management LLC Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,392 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $4,906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $3,604,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $10.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $11.05.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.