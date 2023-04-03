Tuttle Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the quarter. Coliseum Acquisition accounts for about 2.0% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coliseum Acquisition were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coliseum Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,178 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 19.7% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition by 106.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

MITA stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $10.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

