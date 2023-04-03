Tuttle Capital Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I makes up about 2.9% of Tuttle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 18.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

SNRH stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96.

About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

