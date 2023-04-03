Tuttle Capital Management LLC Sells 33,034 Shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

Tuttle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,034 shares during the period. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Kadem Sustainable Impact worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Stock Performance

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.16.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Profile

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

