Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78. 320,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 634,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Tuya Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 12.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Tuya alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tuya by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Tuya by 3,190.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tuya during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.