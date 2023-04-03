U Power Ltd. (UCAR) Plans to Raise $18 Million in April 7th IPO

U Power Ltd. (UCAR) plans to raise $18 million in an IPO on Friday, April 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, U Power Ltd. generated $1.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.8 million. The company has a market cap of $367.5 million.

AMTD Global Markets and WestPark Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

U Power Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an electric vehicle (EV) battery-swapping technology company. (Holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a vehicle sourcing service provider in China, with a vision to becoming an EV market player primarily focused on our proprietary battery-swappingÂ technology, or UOTTA technology, which is an intelligent modular battery-swappingÂ technology designed to provide a comprehensive battery power solution for EVs. Since our commencement of operations in 2013, we have principally engaged in the provision of vehicle sourcing services. We broker sales of vehicles between automobile wholesalers and buyers, including small and medium sized vehicle dealers (â€śSME dealersâ€ť) and individual customers primarily located in the lower-tierÂ cities in China, which are smaller and less developed than the tier-1Â or tier-2Â cities. To that end, we have focused on building business relationships with our sourcing partners and have developed a vehicle sourcing network. As of the date of this prospectus, our vehicle sourcing network consisted of approximately 100 wholesalers and 30 SME dealers located in lower-tierÂ cities in China. Beginning in 2020, we gradually shifted our focus from the vehicle sourcing business to the development of our proprietary battery-swappingÂ technology, or UOTTA technology. According to FrostÂ & Sullivan, the PRC government will focus on promoting the electrification of commercial vehicles in the next fewÂ years, and it is expected that the sales volume of electric commercial vehicles will grow from 164.7 thousand units in 2021 to 431.0 thousand units in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.2% in China, and with the increasing penetration rates of electric commercial vehicles and the expanding battery-swappingÂ infrastructure network, the market size by revenue of battery swapping solutions for electric commercial vehicle is expected to increase from approximately RMB8,661.5Â million in 2021 to RMB176,615.1Â million in 2026, representing a CAGR of 82.8%. In order to capture the opportunities arising from such growth, our plan is to develop a comprehensive EV battery power solution based on UOTTA technology, which mainly consists of: (i)Â vehicle-mountedÂ supervisory control units that monitor the real-timeÂ status of an EVâ€™s battery packs; (ii)Â customized vehicle control units (â€śVCUsâ€ť), which upload real-timeÂ data of the electric vehicle, such as its battery status, real-timeÂ location and safety status, to our data platform, using Bluetooth and/or Wi-FiÂ technologies; and (iii)Â our data management platform, which collects and synchronizes real-timeÂ information of the EVs uploaded by their respective VCUs, as well as information on the availability and locations of compatible UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations that assist drivers in locating the nearest compatible UOTTA battery-swappingÂ station(s)Â available when the EVâ€™s battery is determined to be lower than a certain level; and (iv)Â UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations designed for precise positioning, rapid disassembly, compact integration and flexible deployment of battery swapping for compatible EVs. We have established in-houseÂ capabilities in the innovation of EV battery-swappingÂ technology. Through our research and development efforts, we are developing an intellectual property portfolio. As of the date of this prospectus, we had 14 issued patents and 24 pending patent applications in China. Our research and development team is committed to technology innovation. As of the date of the prospectus, our research and development team consisted of 34 personnel and is led by Mr.Â Rui Wang and Mr.Â Zhanduo Hao, each of whom has experience of over 20Â years in the electric power sector. In 2021, leveragingÂ years of automobile industry experience, we started cooperating with major automobile manufactures to jointly develop UOTTA-poweredÂ EVs, by adapting selected EV models with our UOTTA technology. According to FrostÂ & Sullivan, compared with passenger EV drivers, drivers of commercial-useÂ EVs experience more range anxiety and are more motivated to shorten, or even eliminate, time spent on recharging EVs, therefore, we intend to primarily focus on developing commercial-useÂ UOTTA-poweredÂ EVs, such as ride-hailingÂ passenger EVs, small logistics EVs, light electric trucks, and heavy electric trucks, and their compatible UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations. As of the date of this prospectus, we have entered into cooperating agreements with two major Chinese automobile manufacturers, FAW Jiefang Qingdao Automotive Co., Ltd, and HUBEI TRI-RINGÂ Motor Co., Ltd, to jointly develop UOTTA-poweredÂ electric trucks. We also have engaged with two battery-swappingÂ station manufactures to jointly develop and manufacture UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations that are compatible with UOTTA-poweredÂ EVs. Our UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations are designed for precise positioning, rapid disassembly, compact integration and flexible deployment, allowing battery replacement within several minutes. As of the date of this prospectus, we realized sales of five battery-swappingÂ stations. In AugustÂ 2021, we completed the construction of our own battery-swappingÂ station factory in Zibo City, Shandong Province (the â€śZibo Factoryâ€ť), which commenced manufacturing UOTTA battery-swappingÂ stations in JanuaryÂ 2022. We are also in the process of constructing another factory in Wuhu city, Anhui province (the â€śWuhu Factoryâ€ť), which is expected to commence production in 2023. In order to provide a comprehensive battery power solution based on UOTTA technology, we are in the process of developing a data management platform that connects UOTTA-poweredÂ EVs and stations, and assists the UOTTA-poweredÂ EV drivers in locating the closest compatible UOTTA swapping-stationsÂ on their routes. In January 2022, we started operating a battery-swappingÂ station, pursuant to our station cooperation agreement with Quanzhou Xinao Transportation Energy Development Co., Ltd (â€śQuanzhou Xinaoâ€ť), a local gas station operator in Quanzhou City, Fujian Province. Although we have made significant progress in entering into the EV market, there is no assurance that we will be able to execute our business plan to expand into the EV market as we have planned. **Note: U Power Ltd. reported a net loss of $6.84 million on revenue of $1.75 million for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2022. (Note: U Power Ltd. disclosed terms for its IPO on March 8, 2023, n an F-1/A filing: 2.5 million shares at $6.00 to $8.00 to raise $17.5 million. U Power Ltd. filed its F-1 on Dec. 22, 2022, and updated the filing with an F-1/A on Feb. 14, 2023 – without disclosing terms for its IPO.) “.

U Power Ltd. was founded in 2013 and has 121 employees. The company is located at 2F, Zuoan 88 A, Lujiazui, Shanghai, Peopleâ€™s Republic of China and can be reached via phone at 0086-21-6859-3598 or on the web at http://www.upincar.com/.

