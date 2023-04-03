UBS Group Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $153.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $168.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.50.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $124.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.91. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 53.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

