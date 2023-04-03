UBS Group Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

UBS Group set a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €72.06 ($77.48) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €65.53. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a one year high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

