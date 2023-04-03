Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $561.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $545.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.95 and a 200 day moving average of $466.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $546.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,083,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.