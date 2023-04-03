UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 15,736 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,736 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enzi Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 76,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 347,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 30,339 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.