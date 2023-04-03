UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,903 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.03. 163,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

