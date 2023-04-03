UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $99.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,641,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $106.87.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

