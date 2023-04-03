UMA Financial Services Inc. Invests $202,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,173. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.72.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Several analysts recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

