UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases 74,664 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,664 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.27% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU remained flat at $28.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,151. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

