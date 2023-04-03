UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,922 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,783,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after purchasing an additional 741,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.84. 7,745,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020,104. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

