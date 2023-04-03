UMA Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334,879 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,331,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period.

VLUE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.59. 308,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

