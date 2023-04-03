Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of UTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.45. 105,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,383. Universal Technical Institute has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 478,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,153.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

