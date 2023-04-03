USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 539,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 215,305 shares.The stock last traded at $21.54 and had previously closed at $21.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

USA Compression Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.54.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,241,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 123,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 106,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 440,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

