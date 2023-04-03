Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 20331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on USNZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

