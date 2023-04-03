VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $116,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

