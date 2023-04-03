Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Trimmed by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 114,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,481. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.36.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.