Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $53,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.82. 520,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,770. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $294.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.