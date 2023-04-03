Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9,682.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $57,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

VGT traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $384.01. 76,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

