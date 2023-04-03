Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $256,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 421,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 19,460 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.24. The company had a trading volume of 970,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

