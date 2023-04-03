Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,135,000. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 541,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000.

VB stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,788. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $215.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

