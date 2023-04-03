Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $77,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after purchasing an additional 273,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after purchasing an additional 230,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $189.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

