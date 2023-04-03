Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.00

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.00 and last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 5646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.43. The firm has a market cap of C$560.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Vecima Networks ( TSE:VCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.9508058 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$780,054.60. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

