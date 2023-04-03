Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.63. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 51.6% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 798.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 138,993 shares during the last quarter.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

