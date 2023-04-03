Velas (VLX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.33 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.76 million and $1.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061180 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00039373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017652 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000194 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,433,392,578 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

