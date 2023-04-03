Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.04 EPS.

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE:VTR opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 156,372 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Ventas by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

