Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Purchases 2,300 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,949,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,112,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 338,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,736. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.