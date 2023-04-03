Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Purchases 2,300 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,949,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,112,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. 338,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,736. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of -0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

