Verge Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $41.84 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,124.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00336323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00074086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.27 or 0.00562749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.65 or 0.00457421 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003550 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,523,063 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

