VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VRSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $211.33 on Thursday. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.08.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,472 shares of company stock worth $13,989,097 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $767,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Recommended Stories

