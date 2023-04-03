Verum Partners LLC Buys Shares of 945 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,313. The company has a market cap of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.84. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

