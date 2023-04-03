Verum Partners LLC Invests $3.44 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Verum Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $445,043,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $303,564,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.26. 1,773,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.75. The company has a market capitalization of $280.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

