Verum Partners LLC Makes New $566,000 Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.85. 27,716,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

