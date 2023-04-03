Verum Partners LLC Takes $1.56 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.98 on Monday, reaching $202.95. 1,279,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,060. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.