Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) shares rose 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.68. Approximately 166,175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 685,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.
VTLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.
In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.
