Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the quarter. Vontier makes up about 4.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Vontier were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the third quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 87.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 58.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 193,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,952. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.