Wanchain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $825,141.11 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $825,141.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00061156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006938 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017711 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,352,311 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.