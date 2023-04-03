WAX Trading 5.9% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $164.80 million and $5.15 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426,996,180 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,426,794,232.1745825 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0674467 USD and is down -5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $5,008,318.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

