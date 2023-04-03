WazirX (WRX) Achieves Market Cap of $65.11 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. WazirX has a market cap of $65.11 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

