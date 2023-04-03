WeBuy (WE) Price Hits $1.28

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00004547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. WeBuy has a total market cap of $63.92 million and approximately $568,249.69 worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

