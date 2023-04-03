Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $19.59. Weibo shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 201,272 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Weibo by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,896 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,207,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 137,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,451,000 after acquiring an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,268,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,898,000 after acquiring an additional 122,879 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

