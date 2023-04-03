Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $20.06

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.06, but opened at $19.59. Weibo shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 201,272 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.
Weibo Trading Down 6.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.52.
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
