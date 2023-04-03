WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 881 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.60. 1,989,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,282,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $178.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.65. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $2,893,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,650,708.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

