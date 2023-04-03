WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,936,996,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,479,000 after purchasing an additional 66,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $222,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $475.15. The company had a trading volume of 578,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,029. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $475.40 and its 200 day moving average is $489.91.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

