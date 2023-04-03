WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Invests $3.64 Million in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $3.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $232.01. 309,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,417. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.59. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.