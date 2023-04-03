Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Stephens lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.95. 1,502,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,998,084. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.