Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.91. The stock had a trading volume of 278,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,892. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.37 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

