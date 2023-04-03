Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $26,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.52. 5,620,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,256,309. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $209.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

